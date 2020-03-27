Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,952,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,989,000 after acquiring an additional 272,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after acquiring an additional 104,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 233,697 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 242,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

