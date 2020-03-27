Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.11 Million Position in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.33% of INTL Fcstone worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 57.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTL. BidaskClub downgraded INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other INTL Fcstone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $59,654.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,737 shares of company stock worth $87,963. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTL stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,137. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $734.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.39. INTL Fcstone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.22%.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

