Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.32 Million Stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,468 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 65,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,988 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.87. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

