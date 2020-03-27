Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1,733.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,874 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Match Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. UBS Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 192,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,452. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

