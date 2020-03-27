Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,636 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after buying an additional 749,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 727,350 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after buying an additional 574,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

GT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 425,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,034. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.81. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

