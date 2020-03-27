Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,700,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,137,000 after buying an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 850,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,382,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

