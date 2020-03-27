Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Jabil worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,695,748.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,070.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,657. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 288,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

