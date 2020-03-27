Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.67 Million Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Docusign were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Docusign by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.03. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,875,212 shares of company stock valued at $142,304,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

