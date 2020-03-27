Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.99 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,191,000 after purchasing an additional 51,086 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 276,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 168,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.02.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. 1,240,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,747. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.38.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

