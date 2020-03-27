Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 209,041 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 425,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 332,590 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 53,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,259. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.