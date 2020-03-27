Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.10 Million Holdings in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,264 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of VEON worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VEON by 5,198.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Shares of VEON traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942,966. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. VEON Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.