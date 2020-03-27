Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 5,929 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Itau Unibanco lowered shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of SCCO traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. 714,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,010. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Copper Corp has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

