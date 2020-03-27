Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,478 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

FL traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 188,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,688. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $65.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

