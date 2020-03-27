Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AGCO worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 7,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,683,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,815. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

