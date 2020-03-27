Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Tech Data worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tech Data by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,463,000 after purchasing an additional 164,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 1,981.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,770 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at $30,501,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at $26,354,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 130,895 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tech Data alerts:

TECD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tech Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.60. 27,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,837. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average of $130.67. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.