Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 851,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,335. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.