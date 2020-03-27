Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,254 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,586,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,950,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,997,000 after buying an additional 1,405,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,521,000 after buying an additional 2,393,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after buying an additional 375,834 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,319,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,719,000 after buying an additional 655,114 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

ITUB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 2,604,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,914,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

