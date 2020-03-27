Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of H & R Block worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after buying an additional 3,645,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2,587.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,700 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,768 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,201,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 920,195 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $15.08. 4,771,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,734. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

