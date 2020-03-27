Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,147 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,598 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 218,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.