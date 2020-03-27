Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,735 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Wix.Com worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded down $13.56 on Friday, reaching $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 83,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,668. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

