Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 218,459 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 218,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Sabre worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $581,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabre by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 465,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SABR stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.09. 387,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

