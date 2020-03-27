Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,231 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,380,000 after acquiring an additional 834,793 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 268,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $5,773,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 635,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,153,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,433. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

