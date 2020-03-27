Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 42,660 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Navient worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,787 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Navient by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 528,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 331.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 443,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth $5,065,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,211. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

