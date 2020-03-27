Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 48,895 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,895 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of World Fuel Services worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in World Fuel Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,254,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after buying an additional 155,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,216,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE INT traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,437. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

INT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.