Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,240 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.36% of 2U worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 2U by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 66,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 2U by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,757,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of 2U by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 2U by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.93. 398,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.32. 2U Inc has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.