Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 56,407 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Huntsman worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Huntsman by 162.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,317 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $28,575,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 480,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 471,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.01.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $14.25. 286,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,113. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,332.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

