Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 683,625 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.48% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. 1,364,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,161. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a P/E ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares in the company, valued at $542,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $89,210.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 643,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock valued at $362,697 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

