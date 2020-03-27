Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 69,287 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,287 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Avis Budget Group worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of CAR stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.63. 238,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

