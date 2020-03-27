Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,255 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 258,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,717,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 173,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,720. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

