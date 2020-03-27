MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the February 27th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

MMA Capital stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $23.26. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,017. MMA Capital has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 26.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MMA Capital in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

