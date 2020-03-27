Moin (MOIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,138.02

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a market capitalization of $48,138.02 and approximately $166.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001956 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,066,279 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.