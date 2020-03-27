Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.48% of Molina Healthcare worth $125,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $139.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.