Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $165.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

MOH traded down $3.69 on Friday, reaching $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,625. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,645 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

