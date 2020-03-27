Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Up 68.9% in March

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 703,300 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the February 27th total of 416,300 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

MCRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi purchased 5,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 398,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. 3,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,042. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $487.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

