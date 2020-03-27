Monarch Price Tops $0.0013 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, Monarch has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monarch has a total market cap of $45,654.50 and approximately $266.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.02563516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00195189 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,416,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

