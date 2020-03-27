MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $580,106.60 and approximately $2,281.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016537 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003579 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 185,969,083 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.