Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $1,705,500.00 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,355.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mongodb alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, Cedric Pech sold 125 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $17,562.50.

MDB stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.11. 1,435,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,188. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.26. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,882,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.