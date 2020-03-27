Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Daniel D. Cronheim Acquires 1,350 Shares

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Daniel D. Cronheim purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,565.50.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 680,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,987. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 72,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

