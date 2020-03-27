Monolith (TKN) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $19,023.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.04864570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036716 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011008 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.