Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average is $164.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $225,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,297,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,136,088.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,531 shares of company stock worth $59,777,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.