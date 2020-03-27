Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.43% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $110,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 28,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 451.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 368,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $174.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $2,900,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $225,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,297,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,531 shares of company stock valued at $59,777,891. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

