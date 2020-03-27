Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $13.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $193.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $7,586,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,136,088.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,728,703.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,531 shares of company stock valued at $59,777,891. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

