Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the February 27th total of 79,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck bought 4,000 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Steele bought 8,835 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,095 shares of company stock worth $327,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

MRCC opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.17. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.58%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

