Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Short Interest Update

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 631,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 27th total of 775,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOG.A shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 269,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Moog has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Moog had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $754.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moog will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Moog’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.