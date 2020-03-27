Morgan Stanley Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $85.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Centene stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,186. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,967 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

