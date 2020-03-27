Morgan Stanley Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $66.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

NYSE:COF opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

