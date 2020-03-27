Morgan Stanley Cuts Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target to $36.00

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LVGO. ValuEngine upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Shares of LVGO stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,859. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livongo Health news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $686,798.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Livongo Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.