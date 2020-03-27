Morgan Stanley Cuts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $210.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.24.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $160.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,624. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day moving average of $205.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 32,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $15,594,000. Gerstein Fisher grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.3% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 5,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 37,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $2,097,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

