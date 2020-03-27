Morgan Stanley Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $96.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $74.99 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

