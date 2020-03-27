Morgan Stanley Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $119.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

AXP opened at $88.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average is $119.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

